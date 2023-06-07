Simple Habit Slashes Mortality Risk by 40 Percent

New research published in the journal Sleep found that poor sleep habits can drastically affect your risk of cardiovascular disease and overall mortality. Among the 1,726 participants who were followed for an average of 7 years, the group who practiced optimal sleep hygiene habits had an incredible 39% lower risk of overall mortality.

According to MindBodyGreen, the participants wore activity monitors on their wrists, completed sleep studies, and filled out sleep questionnaires. Researchers found that the study subjects who had regular sleep schedules and sufficient sleep duration had a nearly 40% lower risk of dying than adults with an irregular sleep schedule and insufficient sleep duration. The analysis was controlled for potential variables such as socio-demographics, lifestyle, health status, and measures of major sleep disorders, stated a news release.

“Our study found that objectively regular sleepers tended to outlive objectively irregular sleeps regardless of a major sleep disorder,” said lead author Joon Chung, a post-doctorate research fellow at Harvard Medical School and a member of the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “Results suggest benefits of expanding the public conversation on getting a good night’s sleep and broadening this goal to getting many good nights of sleep, on weekdays and weekends.”

Healthy sleep requires adequate duration, appropriate timing, good quality, regularity, and the absence of sleep disturbances and disorders. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society both recommend that adults sleep seven or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimum health.

Chung advised that maintaining a regular bedtime and wakeup time is essential for healthy sleep.

“If sleep were an eight-hour pill, it would be beneficial to take the full dose at regular times consistently,” he stated.

Last June, the American Heart Association (AHA) included sleep duration as an essential component of heart and brain health.

“The new metric of sleep duration reflects the research findings: sleep impacts overall health, and people who have healthier sleep patterns manage health factors such as weight, blood pressure or risk for Type 2 diabetes more effectively,” said AHA president Dr. Donald M. Lloyd Jones, who led the new advisory group updates for the association.