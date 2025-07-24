Best Exercises for Fighting Insomnia

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) reports that 30 to 35% of all adults suffer from bouts of insomnia, as many as 10% have a chronic insomnia disorder, with sleeplessness occurring at least 3 times per week for at least 3 months.

According to Medical News Today, a new analysis of exercise and sleep found that three types of exercise were most effective in treating insomnia. Yoga, tai chi, and walking or jogging were as efficient as cognitive behavioral therapy in treating this sleep disorder. Exercise may be more readily available for most people than therapy, which involves a one-on-one session with a sleep specialist.

While medical treatments and good sleep hygiene are important, research increasingly points to the value of physical activity in managing insomnia. Incorporating regular exercise into your routine can help regulate your body’s internal clock, reduce stress, and promote deeper sleep. The latest analysis appeared in the British Medical Journal.

• Yoga. Yoga combines movement with mindful breathing, helping to calm the nervous system. Studies show that regular yoga practice can lower cortisol, the stress hormone, and improve sleep quality, making it especially helpful for people with chronic insomnia. Gentle styles like Hatha or restorative yoga are best before bedtime. The latest research showed that practicing yoga may increase sleep time by just under two hours nightly and boost sleep efficiency by 15%.

• Walking or jogging. Aerobic exercise helps reduce anxiety and stress, two major contributors to insomnia. A brisk walk, especially outdoors in natural light, can help reset your circadian rhythm and boost the production of melatonin, the hormone that signals your body when it’s time to wind down. In the analysis, the researchers found that walking or jogging may result in a 10-point reduction in insomnia severity scores, according to Medical News Today.

• Tai chi. This ancient martial art focuses on slow, deliberate movements combined with deep breathing and meditation. Tai chi has been shown to improve both sleep duration and quality by reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation. Its meditative nature makes it a perfect nighttime routine, helping the body and mind transition to rest. People who practice tai chi improved their sleep quality scores by over four points, adding nearly an hour of increased sleep time and fell asleep faster. The researchers found that the benefits of tai chi to treat insomnia lasted as long as two years.