Why You Wake Up Feeling Tired

If you wake up feeling groggy, chances are you are just suffering from sleep inertia. That’s a normal part of the waking process as the brain adjusts to a wakeful state.

According to Healthline, sleep inertia improves in about 15 to 20 minutes after waking so that you can function normally. A good cup of coffee helps dispel sleep inertia.

Another troublesome condition is sleep drunkenness, which can occur when you suddenly wake up in a state of confusion. This can last 30 to 40 minutes, and you may not even recall the episode when you wake up feeling foggy the next morning.

Both these conditions can occur due to lack of sufficient sleep, waking up abruptly from a deep sleep, or setting your alarm earlier than usual.

If you stay up later than usual, you may suffer the effects the next day, says the Cleveland Clinic.

But if the fatigue continues, there may be an underlying condition that could need medical or lifestyle adjustments, such as:

• Sleep disorders. Conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, or restless legs syndrome, along with narcolepsy, can cause people to feel exhausted during the day.

• Thyroid problems. Daytime fatigue could signal an underactive thyroid that slows your metabolism and leads to a feeling of tiredness.

• Environment. A room that’s too hot or cold, environmental noise outside your bedroom, and even a poor mattress can interfere with sound sleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, the temperature in your room can make a significant difference in your sleep quality. The best room temperature is approximately 65 degrees Fahrenheit but can be adjusted to suit individual preferences. Minimize light in the room. Melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate our circadian rhythm, is stimulated by darkness. You can use blackout curtains or shades or a comfortable eye mask to simulate darkness, and turn off electronic devices that emit light.

• Diet and alcohol. Eating a heavy meal too close to bedtime or drinking alcoholic beverages can also disrupt healthy sleep patterns, causing daytime fatigue. Sleeping on a full stomach disrupts digestion and may cause acid reflux. Try to eat a few hours before it is time to sleep and then sip herbal teas instead of late-night snacking.

• Mental health problems. Anxiety and depression can play a part in making your feel tired in the morning and throughout the day, even when you get enough sleep.

• Anemia. If you are tired even after a full night’s sleep, you may have iron deficiency that can lead to low energy if left untreated. Other symptoms of anemia include shortness of breath, chest pain, and pale skin, says the Cleveland Clinic.

• Bruxism. Grinding, clenching or gnashing your teeth can happen subconsciously when you are asleep, which can trigger daytime fatigue. Stress, anxiety, and lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking alcohol and consuming lots of caffeine increase the risk of bruxism.

Certain lifestyle factors can also cause daytime fatigue These include:

• Going to bed and waking up at inconsistent times.

• Looking at your phone or computer screen before bed.

• Waking up during the night to go to the bathroom.

• Not getting enough exercise. However, avoid vigorous, heart-pounding workouts for at least a couple of hours before bedtime. Try a gentle, stretching or yoga routine that fatigues your muscles but doesn’t make you sweat.

In a news release, the American Heart Association suggests 7-9 hours of sleep daily for optimum cardiovascular health for adults, and more for children, depending on age.