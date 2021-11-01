8 Foods That Help You Fall Asleep — and Stay Asleep

Sometimes it is hard to summon the sandman, especially after a stressful day. We all know to stay away from caffeine and alcohol at night because these foods can inhibit quality sleep. But nutritionists say that certain bedtime snacks can play a role in not only helping you fall asleep, but staying asleep too, so that you wake up rested and refreshed.

According to AARP, eating a well-balanced dinner that contains protein, carbohydrates and fiber at least two hours before going to bed is ideal. But if you find yourself hungry after dinner, there are foods that can help, not hinder, a good night’s sleep.