Dr. Crandall: Poor Sleep Raises Risk for Heart Attack, Dementia

Poor sleep can lead to more dangerous problems than just feeling drowsy during the day.

Sleep disruptions can increase your risk for high blood pressure, heart attack and even dementia.

If you feel sleepy during the day or a family member tells you that you snore, you may be suffering from sleep apnea.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, sleep apnea is a common condition that occurs when your breathing stops and restarts many times while you sleep. This can prevent your body from getting enough oxygen.

“And two organs that need a lot of oxygen are one, the brain, and two, the heart,” says Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

When you have sleep apnea and you stop breathing briefly, your body is screaming for oxygen, explains Crandall. “It is no different than when you're swimming underwater in a pool and you need oxygen,” Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.” This causes the body to react by increasing blood pressure and inflammation, which can lead to a heart attack. The long-term effects of inflammation and a lack of oxygen to the brain can also lead to memory issues, cognitive decline and potentially dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, explains Crandall.

Could You Have Sleep Apnea?

“The people most at risk are those who are overweight,” says Crandall. In addition, older people and those who are on heavy medications, including narcotics, are also at risk.

Many people aren’t aware they have sleep apnea but there are signs to watch out for. “Warning signals are lack of sleep, tiredness throughout the day, restlessness during the night, loud snoring of course, and even a change in personality can be an indicator that you have sleep apnea,” says Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

If you have any symptoms of sleep apnea, it is important to tell your doctor and be evaluated for the condition.If you are diagnosed with sleep apnea there are ways to alleviate the condition and lower your risk for cognitive and heart problems.

“The main thing is to lose weight. If you are overweight, this is something you can do,” stresses Crandall.

Other ways to treat sleep apnea are changing your position in bed, exercise, and a healthy diet, according to Crandall. And if lifestyle changes don’t work, you can wear a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine at night. “You have to wear a mask. It's uncomfortable. It's a lot to go through. So, there is a lot of motivation for you to change your lifestyle,” says Crandall.