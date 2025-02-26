Just One Sleepless Night Damages Immune System

A new study found significant changes in the body’s immune system after just one night without sleep. The discovery, by researchers in Kuwait, highlights the critical importance of sleep for maintaining a robust immune system and preventing long-term health issues.

According to the New York Post, scientist Fatema Al-Rashed, of the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait City said that her team’s findings illuminates a public health challenge.

“Advancements in technology, prolonged screen time and shifting societal norms are increasingly disruptive to regular sleeping hours,” she continued. “This disruption in sleep has profound implications for immune health and overall well-being.”

Research has found that sleep deprivation is associated with markers of inflammation, such as increases in inflammatory molecules — including cytokines, interleukin-6, C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation that's elevated in people at risk for heart disease and diabetes), and others.

For the new study, Al-Rashed and her colleagues studied the sleep patterns of 237 healthy adults with different body types and found that obese participants had worse sleep and higher levels of chronic low-grade inflammation and more non-classical monocytes, a type of white blood cell that plays a role in inflammation.

Five of the lean study subjects completed a 24-hour sleep deprivation program and the researchers found that their blood more closely resembled that of their obese peers. The study was published in The Journal of Immunology.

A-Rashed intends to further her studies to determine whether behavioral modifications can reverse these markers of inflammation that can affect the immune system.

“We envision workplace reforms and educational campaigns promoting better sleep practices, particularly for populations at risk of sleep disruption due to technological and occupational demands,” she said, according to the Post. “Ultimately, this could help mitigate the burden of inflammatory diseases like obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.”

Experts generally recommend adults sleep seven to nine hours a night to stay healthy and help the body fight infections. According to Harvard Health, sleep deprivation affects mood, memory, and energy, and it can also contribute to inflammation.

Here is the Mayo Clinic’s guide to getting a good night’s sleep.