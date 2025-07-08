Which is Better for Sleep: Melatonin or Magnesium?

According to health experts, an estimated 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep deprivation or sleep disorders. According to University of California Davis Health, getting enough sleep can play an important role in your weight, emotional wellbeing, blood pressure, diabetes, mental and physical performance, and more.

Many people with sleep difficulties who want to try a natural remedy turn to magnesium or melatonin supplements to help them get the recommended seven to nine hours sleep each night. According to EatingWell, these supplements work differently so choosing the best one may depend on what’s challenging your sleep.

Melatonin is often called nature’s sleep hormone because it is naturally produced by the pineal gland in the brain to help regulate the body’s circadian rhythm. The circadian rhythm, which is the body’s internal sleep-wake clock, responds to daylight. When daylight fades, melatonin levels rise to help relax the mind and body and promote drowsiness. Melatonin supplements, which are available over-the-counter, help regulate and reinforce this natural cycle. They can also help you fall asleep faster, according to studies, especially when you travel.

Most adults are advised to start with 0.5 to 1 milligram of melatonin, gradually increasing the dose if needed. A typical dose ranges from 1 to 3 milligrams, taken about 30 minutes before bedtime. Milk, fish and nuts are foods that are naturally high in melatonin, says WebMD.

According to mindbodygreen, magnesium is essential for sleep. Over 300 body functions depend on magnesium, and relaxation is one of them. One study found that adults who took 500 milligrams of magnesium before bed had better sleep quality than the participants who took a placebo.

Since magnesium also helps relax muscles, it may help with restless legs syndrome that affects sleep quality. While more research needs to be done on how magnesium can help us sleep more soundly, experts say that natural remedies like minerals are safe, won’t cause dependence, and have fewer side effects than other sleep aids such as sleeping pills.

Since there are many types of magnesium supplements to choose from. Josh Redd, a chiropractor and founder of RedRiver Health and Wellness Center in Utah recommends magnesium glycinate, which is gentle on the stomach, he says. Magnesium citrate is another good option.

The National Institutes of Health’s Office of Dietary Supplements recommends that adult males get between 400 and 420 milligrams of magnesium daily. Adult females should aim for between 310 and 320 milligrams each day. The richest foods in this mineral are almonds, peanuts, and cashews, plus seeds, soy milk, and leafy greens such as spinach.

So, which is best for sleep, melatonin or magnesium? Andy Franklyn-Miller, an expert in physiology, points out that melatonin targets the circadian rhythm, making it perfect for those who travel through different time zones or do shift work. But by suppressing the body’s natural ability to make melatonin, you may constantly need higher doses for the supplement to be effective. It can also make you groggy in the morning and can interact with certain medications. Magnesium, on the other hand, works by relaxing the nervous system and muscles, which may be helpful for those with stress-related sleep issues, making it a better choice for the long run.

According to the Sleep Foundation, it’s also vital to practice good sleep hygiene to ensure a quality night’s slumber.