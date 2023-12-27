×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sleep | circadian rhythm | night owls | arteries | atherosclerosis | hardened | heart disease

Night Owls Have Twice the Risk for Thickened Arteries

woman sitting on couch up late watching tv
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 09:02 AM EST

Hardened arteries are almost twice as common in night owls as in early birds, a new study shows.

About two in five people (40%) who stay up very late had severely hardened arteries, compared with 22% of people who wake early, according to the report in the journal Sleep Medicine.

“The individual circadian rhythm also appears to be an important risk factor for atherosclerosis,” said senior study author Ding Zou, a researcher at the University of Gothenburg’s Sahlgrenska Academy in Sweden.

Further, the findings indicate that “circadian rhythms are more significant early in the disease process,” Zou added in a university news release. “It should therefore particularly be considered in the preventive treatment of cardiovascular disease.”

Previous research has shown that people with late-night habits have an increased risk of heart disease, but this is the first study to show that sleep rhythms are related to a specific heart health risk factor, the researchers said.

For the study, the team analyzed data from nearly 800 men and women between the ages of 50 and 64 who were participating in a large-scale imaging study of diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels.

Participants were sorted into one of five groups based on their “chronotype” — the natural inclination to sleep at a certain time.

These groups were typed as extreme morning, moderate morning, intermediate, moderate evening or extreme evening.

CT scans showed that night owls had nearly twice as much atherosclerosis as early birds, even after accounting for other heart health factors like blood pressure, cholesterol, weight, exercise, stress and smoking.

Atherosclerosis involves fatty deposits accumulating on the inside of the arteries, clogging blood flow.

“Our results indicate that extreme evening chronotype may be linked not only to poorer cardiovascular health in general, but also more specifically to calcification in the coronary arteries calcification and atherosclerosis,” said lead researcher Mio Kobayashi Frisk, a doctoral student at the University of Gothenburg.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Hardened arteries are almost twice as common in night owls as in early birds, a new study shows. About two in five people (40%) who stay up very late had severely hardened arteries, compared with 22% of people who wake early, according to the report in the journal Sleep...
sleep, circadian rhythm, night owls, arteries, atherosclerosis, hardened, heart disease
322
2023-02-27
Wednesday, 27 December 2023 09:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved