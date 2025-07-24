WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sleep apnea | obstructive sleep apnea | osa | brain | ad109 | airways | muscles

New Pill Offers Hope for Sleep Apnea Sufferers

man sleeping with mouth open, snoring
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 10:27 AM EDT

A new pill may be a game changer for the tens of millions of people in the U.S. who struggle with sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes repeated interruptions of breathing during sleep when throat muscles relax and block the airway. Sufferers experience daytime sleepiness and difficulty concentrating and if left untreated sleep apnea can lead to more severe conditions, such as hypertension, strokes and heart attacks.

Traditionally managed with lifestyle changes and cumbersome CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines that less than 50% of people adhere to, many OSA patients have struggled to find a solution that is both comfortable and effective.

Now, a new first-of-its kind pill is offering new hope to OSA sufferers. Developed by the pharmaceutical company Apnimed passed Phase 3 clinical trials, according to a press release, the medication, called AD109, is a combination of two medications aroxybutynin and atomoxetine. The two drugs instruct the brain to keep airways open by keeping the muscles of the throat activated.

A significant portion of the 660 adults in the trial who suffered from OSA but couldn’t tolerate CPAP machines, had fewer hourly breathing interruptions while taking AD109 compared with a placebo, says The New York Times.

“With two large Phase 3 studies now demonstrating a consistent and significant efficacy profile for AD109, we are closer to delivering the first oral pharmacotherapy for over 80 million U.S. adults with OSA. Given the scale of unmet need in OSA, where the majority of patients remain untreated, we believe AD109, as a simple once-daily oral drug, has the potential to expand and reshape the treatment landscape,” said Dr. Larry Miller, CEO of Apnimed.

Miller said that just 3% of the study subjects suffered side effects significant enough to stop taking the drug. He added that the company plans to seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration in 2026. Experts say that while CPAP machines are currently the gold standard in treating OSA, the new pill could be an effective alternative for those who can’t tolerate the apparatus. According to the Times, it’s not clear yet how much the drug will cost or if it will be covered by insurance.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A new pill may be a game changer for the tens of millions of people in the U.S. who struggle with sleep apnea. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes repeated interruptions of breathing during sleep when throat muscles relax and block the airway. Sufferers experience daytime...
sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, osa, brain, ad109, airways, muscles
363
2025-27-24
Thursday, 24 July 2025 10:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved