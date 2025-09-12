Ditch These Skin Care Habits Now

Your skin is the body’s largest organ, and it needs regular TLC to stay healthy. While everyone’s skin is unique, dermatologists agree there are a few universal rules you should follow to protect and improve your complexion.

Here are the top habits experts say you should avoid for healthier skin:

• Avoid product overload. Skip complicated routines with multiple products. “Too many products can cause irritation and acne breakouts,” says Dr. Cindy Wassef, a dermatologist in private practice in New Jersey. She keeps her own regimen limited to just two or three essentials.

• Never skip sunscreen.

This is non-negotiable. “If I have to pick one product to be diligent with, SPF beats the competition,” Wassef says. Daily sunscreen use is one of the best ways to prevent skin damage and premature aging.

• Don’t scrub your skin.

It may seem logical to scrub after heavy sweating or an acne flare, but harsh cleansing can make things worse. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, scrubbing irritates the skin and can aggravate conditions like acne. Remove makeup gently at the end of the day, but avoid abrasive cleansers.

• Skip gel manicures.

While gel manicures may last longer than regular polish, they can harm nail health. The chemicals involved — and the hardening process under UV or LED lamps — take a toll. In fact, NBC News reports that Europe recently banned gel nail polish containing trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), an ingredient linked to potential endocrine disruption.

• Don’t pop pimples.

As tempting as it is, hands off your face. Popping pimples can lead to scarring and infection. Instead, try medicated pimple patches designed to heal blemishes without damage, or apply a tiny dab of 5% benzoyl peroxide for a few hours.

• Avoid triple antibiotic cream.

Products containing neomycin may trigger contact dermatitis, leaving skin red and inflamed. “We work hard to debunk the myth that it’s a product that should be used regularly,” says Dr. Anne Marie Tremaine, a dermatologist in Naples, Florida. Standard triple-antibiotic ointments contain neomycin, bacitracin, and polymyxin B, but dermatologists warn that neomycin is a common allergen.

• Stress less.

Managing stress benefits more than your mood — it can help your skin, too. Stress often triggers or worsens conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. In some cases, flare-ups of diseases like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis appear for the first time during periods of high stress.