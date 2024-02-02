Should You Use Diaper Cream to Moisturize Dry Skin?

It’s dry skin weather and the latest advice from TikTokers is that slathering diaper cream on your face at night keeps it moisturized. This time, the social networkers may have it right.

“Zinc oxide, the active ingredient in many diaper creams, can help to lock moisture in while also having anti-inflammatory benefits for the skin,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist and a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Cornell-New York Presbyterian Medical Center tells NBC News. “It can be especially helpful for red, irritated skin — the same way it can help diaper rash.”

While Garshick says that zinc oxide is safe for even sensitive skin, if you have allergies to zinc, lanolin, mineral oil, paragons, wax, or petroleum jelly don’t use diaper cream on your face, say experts. Diaper creams often contain these ingredients, and you may experience an allergic reaction.

If you are prone to breakouts, don’t use diaper cream since many of the ingredients can clog pores. You can try using a diaper cream on a small area of your face first to see how your skin reacts. If you experience a breakout, you are probably better off using a rich moisturizer designed for the face overnight.

Another idea, says NBC News, is to find a moisturizer that is formulated for your face that contains zinc oxide, which acts as a sunscreen. Here is a list of the best moisturizers that contain zinc oxide for sun- protected skin.

Not all skin experts think it is worth trying out diaper cream, however. Experts at AvaCare Medical say, “Diaper rash creams can only be used in parts of the body that have diaper rashes, such as the groin and buttocks. Please note that using diaper rash cream products is not advisable on the face as it is more delicate and sensitive compared to the skin of our body.”