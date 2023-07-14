Avoid These Skin Care Pitfalls, Say Dermatologists

Should you use deodorant on your face to stop sweating? Hopefully not, say experts, although billions of TikTok followers are doing just that this summer. Dermatologists cringe when they see the latest unsubstantiated skin care trends pop up on social media. A recent myth noted by experts is a viral video that says applying deodorant to your face prevents summer sweating that can ruin your makeup.

Women's Wear Daily noted that the TikTok trend posted by British television personality Olivia Attwood has over 1.4 billion views. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner says that “applying a deodorant to the face may cause skin irritation or block the pores, causing breakouts.”

Here are more no-no’s when it comes to skin care:

• Do not over exfoliate. According to BuzzFeed, Dr. Courtney Rubin, a board-certified dermatologist, says that many of her patients are overly zealous with cleaning their skin with harsh abrasive scrubs, or with chemical exfoliants like glycolic acid. “Many people incorrectly think that their breakouts and skin issues are due to the skin being ‘dirty,’ but over-exfoliation often makes things worse because it damages the skin barrier,” she explains. Once or twice a week if sufficient.

• Don’t forget to clean your phone and pillowcases. Experts say that these objects can accumulate bacteria and residue from skin and hair products which can irritate the skin. Wash your makeup brushes every week to get rid of bacteria that can lead to acne or an infection.

• Skip the long showers. Long, luxurious baths or showers are not good for your skin, says dermatologist Dr. Michael H. Gold. “Water can cause the skin to be excessively dry,” he said. “I recommend getting in and out of the shower or bath, patting dry, and applying a dermatologist-recommended moisturizer.”

• Stop using expired products. Using products past their sell-by date means they may not be as effective and could potentially cause skin irritation, says BuzzFeed.

• Do not tan. Surprisingly, many people still believe that if they apply sunscreen, it is okay to bask in the sun for hours. Not so, says Dr. Hadley King, an award-winning dermatologist from New York City. “There is no such thing as a healthy tan,” she says. “It’s a defense mechanism that kicks in when the DNA of your skin cells is getting damaged by UV radiation, which leads to increased risk of cancer and premature aging of the skin.”

• Stop trying to treat moles at home. Dr. Brian Hibler, a board-certified and Harvard-fellowship trained medical and cosmetic dermatologist in Manhattan, says that at-home treatments to remove moles and other growths can cause a chemical burn to the skin and result in scarring and infection. “In addition, if it were to be skin cancer, the patient may not have removed all the cancerous cells, and the cancer can recur or continue to grow under the skin with the risk of spreading.”