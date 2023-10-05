×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: skin | bioprinted | lab | blood vessels | wounds | burns

Scientists Produce 'Bioprinted' Human Skin in Lab

Researchers use cells and hydrogels as bioinks to 3D print human skin
(WFIRM)

Thursday, 05 October 2023 07:33 AM EDT

People recovering from wounds or severe burns might one day be treated with fully functional “bioprinted” skin created in a lab, a new study suggests.

Researchers say they “printed” skin samples containing all six major human cell types found in skin.

The result was multi-layered, full-thickness skin containing all three layers present in normal human tissue: epidermis, dermis and hypodermis.

Test transplants performed in the lab found that the bioprinted skin formed blood vessels and skin patterns, essentially functioning and forming as normal human tissue.

Other tests demonstrated improved wound closure, reduced skin contraction, and more collagen production to reduce scarring, the researchers reported.

The report was published Oct. 4 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

“Comprehensive skin healing is a significant clinical challenge, affecting millions of individuals worldwide, with limited options,” said lead researcher Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine in North Carolina.

“These results show that the creation of full-thickness, human bioengineered skin is possible, and promotes quicker healing and more naturally appearing outcomes,” Atala said in a Wake Forest news release.

Perfected skin regeneration could provide burn victims, wounded soldiers and those with skin disorders an opportunity for complete healing. The sort of grafts available today have only some of the elements of normal skin, which can lead to a scarred appearance. The creation of full-thickness skin has not been possible to date, the researchers said.

These “printed” skin grafts offer a triple-layer structure for full-thickness wound coverage, the study authors explained.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
People recovering from wounds or severe burns might one day be treated with fully functional "bioprinted" skin created in a lab, a new study suggests. Researchers say they "printed" skin samples containing all six major human cell types found in skin. The result was...
skin, bioprinted, lab, blood vessels, wounds, burns
252
2023-33-05
Thursday, 05 October 2023 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved