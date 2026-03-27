What You Do While Sitting May Predict Dementia Risk

Most health advice says to stand up more, but a groundbreaking study suggests that what you do while sitting down might be just as important for your long-term memory.

Researchers in Sweden, Australia and Brazil found that passive sitting — like zoning out in front of the television — could be a major risk factor for dementia, while active sitting might actually shield the brain from decline.

Their findings — published Wednesday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine — distinguish between these very different types of sedentary behavior.

Researchers analyzed data from a long-term study of more than 20,000 people in Sweden between 35 and 64 years of age who were followed from 1997 to 2016. The aim: To see how their daily sitting habits affected their cognitive health.

Health experts used to think all sitting posed a danger to heart health and metabolism. The new research suggests the brain doesn't see it that way. While your body is resting, your brain can either be off (passive) or on (active).

Overall, participants averaged 116.3 minutes a day of passive sedentary behavior and 239.9 minutes of mentally active sedentary behavior.

Those who spent their sedentary time watching TV were significantly more likely to develop dementia over time, researchers found. In contrast, those who engaged in mentally stimulating tasks — such as reading, solving puzzles or working — saw a protective effect.

“While all sitting involves minimal energy expenditure, it may be differentiated by the level of brain activity,” said lead author Mats Hallgren, principal researcher in the Department of Public Health Sciences at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

“How we use our brains while we are sitting appears to be a crucial determinant of future cognitive functioning and, as we have shown, may predict dementia onset,” he added in a news release

One hour can make a difference, researchers found.

The data suggests that small shifts in the way people spend their downtime can yield big results for brain longevity. According to the study's statistical models:

Each additional hour of active sitting lowered dementia risk by 4%.

Substituting one hour of passive TV time with one hour of mentally active work was linked to a 7% lower risk of dementia.

Adding one hour of mentally active sitting to a daily routine — without changing other passive sitting and exercise habits — resulted in an 11% lower risk of dementia.

The protective boost was notably stronger for 50- to 64-year-olds, suggesting that middle age is a critical window for setting up brain health for the senior years.

As the world's population ages, dementia has become a leading cause of disability globally, researchers noted. It can affect adults’ quality of life, their families and careers.

“It is important to remain physically active as we age, but also mentally active — especially when we are sitting,” Hallgren concluded.