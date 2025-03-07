This Stance Measures How Well Your Body is Aging

Standing like a stork can help assess how well you are aging. A study published in PLOS One revealed that the single leg, or unipedal, stance could accurately measure the rate of our neuromuscular aging.

Your neuromuscular system involves all the muscles and nerves in the body and appears to decline with age, affecting every movement you make, according to Good Housekeeping, y. It’s important to pay attention to the neuromuscular system, especially after the age of 50, so that you can continue to enjoy an active life. The good news is that you can improve healthy movement if this unipedal test points out a problem.

A team of researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, China and Taiwan had 40 subjects perform the following exercises for as long as they could. The goal was to maintain the stance for 30 seconds:

• Standing on both feet with eyes open.

• Standing on both feet with eyes closed.

• Standing on one leg with eyes closed.

• Standing on the other leg with eyes open.

In general, the researchers found that older people generally couldn’t hold the stance as long as younger people. And they found that the longer the study subjects could hold the positions was the most significant indicator of how well that person was aging.

When you test yourself, stand close to a wall for support in case you lose balance. Lift one leg and try to hold that position for 30 to 60 seconds. Repeat with your eyes closed. If your performance is not up to par, practice it three times a week to see improvements in balance.

Maintaining balance on one leg requires significant mental focus and concentration. Therefore, practicing the unipedal stance can improve cognitive functions such as attention, memory, and spatial awareness. This mental engagement can be especially beneficial for older adults, as it helps keep the mind sharp and active.

The unipedal stance is a powerful exercise for enhancing balance and stability. Maintaining balance on one leg requires the coordination of various muscle groups and nerves, making it an excellent workout for the entire body. Improved balance can reduce the risk of falls and injuries, particularly in older adults. This exercise also helps strengthen the core muscles, which play a crucial role in maintaining stability and posture.

Performing the unipedal stance can also support joint health by promoting proper alignment and movement patterns. This exercise encourages the activation of stabilizing muscles around the joints, particularly the ankles, knees, and hips. Strengthening these muscles can help prevent joint-related issues and improve overall joint function.

This convenient and accessible exercise that can be performed anywhere and at any time. For example, you can practice this stance while brushing teeth, cooking, or watching television. Consistent practice can lead to significant improvements in neuromuscular health and overall physical function.

Proper form is important.

“Proper form would focus on ensuring your spine is neutral and your core is strong,” advises Anita Mirchandani, a certified fitness professional. “Avoid leaning to one side to overcompensate. Maintain a hip width position, shifting your weight evenly, and keep your gaze forward.”