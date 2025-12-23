Science-Backed Strategies to Fend Off Winter Illness

Most people know the basics for avoiding infection, such as washing hands frequently and covering coughs and sneezes. But research has identified several lesser-known strategies that can also help protect your health during the winter months.

Here’s what experts recommend:

Keep indoor spaces properly humidified. According to BBC Science Focus Magazine, good ventilation helps reduce the spread of cold and flu viruses, but humidity is just as important. Dry air from central heating systems allows viruses to survive longer and dries out the protective mucus lining the eyes, nose, and throat, making it easier for infections to take hold. Experts recommend maintaining indoor humidity between 40 and 60 percent to create a healthier environment.

Exercise also plays an important role in immune health. Research has debunked the myth that strenuous exercise weakens the immune system. In fact, physical activity temporarily increases the number of immune cells circulating in the blood. Experts recommend a combination of aerobic exercise, such as brisk walking or running, along with resistance or weight training. Building muscle tissue helps support overall immune function.

Vitamin D is another key factor in preventing illness. While vitamin C is often highlighted for shortening the duration of colds, research suggests vitamin D may help prevent infections in the first place. A large global study found that vitamin D supplementation can protect against acute respiratory infections.

“Most people understand that vitamin D is critical for bone and muscle health,” says Carlos Camargo of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, the study’s senior author. “Our analysis also found that it helps the body fight acute respiratory infections, which are responsible for millions of deaths worldwide each year.”

Nutritionists generally recommend vitamin D3, the form that is more easily absorbed by the body. Appropriate dosage varies based on age and existing vitamin D levels, which can be determined with a blood test.

Getting a flu shot remains one of the most effective ways to stay healthy during winter. Flu vaccines are not just for older adults. The flu can affect people of any age, and even young, otherwise healthy individuals can become seriously ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older receive a flu vaccine each season, with rare exceptions.