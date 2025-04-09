What to Clean, Throw Out After Being Sick

With the slew of illnesses going around, it’s important to keep our homes clean to prevent viruses from spreading among family members. The U.S. experienced what experts called a “Quad-Demic” this winter. Four viruses — COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and noroviru s— circulated at high levels, according to Health. But even though the weather is warmer, these viruses are still circulating this spring.

To prevent the spread of germs after recovering from an illness, it is crucial to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items in your home. Key areas and objects to focus on include:

• The bathroom. According to AARP, norovirus is highly contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea. An infected person can spread the virus for a full two weeks after feeling better. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using a bleach solution that consists of five tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water to disinfect surfaces in the bathroom. With strep, replace your toothbrush after finishing antibiotics.

• Bedding and linens. Wash sheets, pillowcases, towels and blankets in hot water to kill any lingering germs. Use the dryer which is the most effective tool to kill microbes.

• Your clothes. Clean them at higher-temperature settings and use a dryer to reduce the number of germs on clothing. The CDC recommends cleaning your clothes hamper or laundry basket as well.

• Personal electronics. Wipe down phones, tablets, keyboards, and remote controls with disinfectant wipes.

• Clean air. Open up the windows to allow fresh air to circulate and dilute pathogens. Change the air filters in your home because they can trap airborne contaminants.

• Kitchen items. Clean countertops, sinks, and handles on appliances like refrigerators and microwaves. You can use bleach wipes or clean with soapy water and a good disinfectant. Throw out the dish sponge because it can harbor a host of germs.

• Children's toys. Wash and sanitize toys, especially those that are shared among kids. Here is an article that offers suggestions on how to best sanitize all kinds of kids’ toys.

• Common touch points. Disinfect doorknobs, light switches, and railings, says the CDC. Cleaning is an important first step to make sure you remove most germs from surfaces in your home. Using household cleaners that contain soap or detergent will remove germs and dirt on surfaces. Cleaning alone removes most harmful viruses or bacteria and surfaces should be cleaned before they are sanitized or disinfected. Impurities like dirt may make it harder for chemicals to get to and kill germs. Remember to clean first and then sanitize or disinfect if needed.

• Wash your hands. Keeping your hands clean is one of the main ways that you can keep germs from spreading in your home. Use soap and water and scrub for at least 20 seconds.

Following these practices can help ensure a healthier environment and reduce the likelihood of re-infection or spreading illness to others.