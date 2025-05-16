What Shortness of Breath Could Mean for Your Health

Feeling short of breath can be scary. It’s the uncomfortable feeling that you are running out of air or not able to breathe deeply enough and feel “air hungry,” says the American Lung Association. The medical term is dyspnea, and it can occur while walking, climbing stairs, performing daily activities or even sitting still. The sensation can happen suddenly or come on gradually.

It’s important to be aware that shortness of breath accompanied by chest pain or pressure, nausea or fainting is considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or go to your nearest hospital.

Chronic shortness of breath can often be managed with the right medicine, breathing exercises and physical activity.

Shortness of breath can result from a wide range of causes, including respiratory conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or pneumonia. Heart-related issues such as heart failure or arrhythmias can also lead to this symptom. Other triggers might include anemia, anxiety disorders, or even environmental factors such as high altitude or poor air quality. Identifying the root cause often requires a thorough medical evaluation.

Sudden shortness of breath can also stem from several causes, ranging from respiratory and cardiovascular conditions to external and environmental factors and should be evaluated by a physician right away. These include:

• A sudden exacerbation of asthma that can restrict the airways, leading to difficulty breathing.

• Pneumonia, which is an infection in the lungs, causing inflammation, fluid buildup, and acute breathing challenges.

• Pulmonary embolism or a blood clot in the lungs which can abruptly block blood flow, resulting in severe shortness of breath.

• Pneumothorax or collapsed lung. This condition occurs when air leaks into the space between the lung and chest wall, causing sharp chest pain and difficulty breathing.

• Heart attack. A sudden shortness of breath accompanied by chest pain, nausea, or fainting is a hallmark symptom of a heart attack.

• Heart failure. When the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently, fluid can build up in the lungs, causing difficulty in breathing.

Other shortness of breath triggers include psychological issues, such as an anxiety or panic attack. Anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, can lead to airway swelling and sudden difficulty in breathing. This is a medical emergency that requires immediate intervention. Inhalation of smoke, chemical fumes, or other irritants can cause sudden shortness of breath, particularly in individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

For those with chronic conditions that result in bouts of shortness of breath, staying proactive with prescribed medications, practicing breathing exercises, and maintaining physical activity can help mitigate episodes.

According to the Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group, while occasional breathlessness may not be a concern, there are times when it’s important to check in with a healthcare provider. Talk with a primary care provider if you notice the following symptoms:



• Breathlessness that’s new or getting worse over time.

• Change in your usual breathing pattern.

• Breathing discomfort when lying down or during simple activities.

• A persistent cough, swelling or feeling lightheaded.

Your doctor will assess your symptoms, listen to your lungs and may recommend tests like X-rays, CT scans or an ECG to determine if your breathlessness is temporary. Should your breathing suddenly worsen with chest discomfort, dizziness or skin color changes, seek medical help immediately.