WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: shingles | vaccine | shingrix | gsk | pre-filled | mixing | fda

FDA Approves Pre-Filled Version of Shingles Vaccine

shingles vaccine
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 17 July 2025 09:32 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a pre-filled syringe version of GSK's blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix, providing patients a more convenient option to receive the shot, the company said on Thursday.

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash anywhere on the body and can sometimes lead to serious complications such as long-term nerve pain and vision loss.

The infection is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), a type of herpes virus that remains in patients' bodies after they have had chickenpox and reactivates years later.

The previous version of GSK's vaccine required a healthcare professional to mix the powdered form of the virus proteins with a liquid that boosts the immune response, before administration.

The new form of Shingrix, which does not require the mixing, was approved based on data that showed both versions were equally effective.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a pre-filled syringe version of GSK's blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix, providing patients a more convenient option to receive the shot, the company said on Thursday. Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash...
shingles, vaccine, shingrix, gsk, pre-filled, mixing, fda, approval
141
2025-32-17
Thursday, 17 July 2025 09:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved