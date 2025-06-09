Taking a Statin Boosts Survival in Sepsis Patients

A large study found that treatment with statins could increase survival from life-threatening sepsis by 39%. According to Medical Xpress, a new study showed for the first time that adding statin therapy along with antibiotics, intravenous fluids, and vasopressors to raise blood pressure could save lives.

Sepsis, often referred to as blood poisoning, is a dangerous condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. It can lead to severe complications and requires immediate medical attention. It occurs when the immune system’s response to a pathogen becomes uncontrolled, leading to widespread inflammation throughout the body. If untreated, sepsis can progress to septic shock, causing a dramatic drop in blood pressure that can result in organ failure and death.

Millions of people worldwide are diagnosed with sepsis each year. In the United States, sepsis accounts for one-third to one-half of all hospital deaths. Each year, in the U.S., approximately 750,000 patients are hospitalized for sepsis and 27% of them die.

Statins are best known for their role in lowering cholesterol levels. But they have other benefits, including their use as a supplemental therapy for inflammatory disorders, including sepsis. In the study led by Dr. Caifeng Li, an associate professor at Tianjin Medical University General Hospital in China, patients with sepsis were divided into two groups. One group received statin therapy while the second did not. After 28 days, the all-cause mortality was 14.3% for the statin group and 23.4% in the group that didn’t have statin treatment, indicating a relative reduction of 39%.

"These results strongly suggest that statins may provide a protective effect and improve clinical outcomes for patients with sepsis," concluded Li.