Poll: Working After 50 Boosts Health, Well-Being

Most people who are working after age 50 say staying on the job boosts their health and well-being, and those over 65 report the most benefit, a new University of Michigan poll finds.

The poll of 3,486 U.S. adults aged 50-94 found that 67% of those who continue to work report that their jobs have a positive impact on their physical health, and 71% said work positively impacts their mental health. In addition, 78% said work positively affects their overall well-being.

Workers aged 65 and older were especially likely to say work very positively benefits their physical health, mental health and well-being (32%, 41%, and 39%, respectively) versus those aged 50-64 (14%, 20%, and 21%, respectively).

Among the respondents, 42% of people age 50 and older said they work now, including 63% of those age 50-64 and 18% of those aged 65 and up. However, nearly a third of those who are still working said disability, chronic illness or poor health disrupt their ability to stay on the job.

"Taken together, these poll findings suggest that employers have an important role in recognizing the contributions and supporting the needs of older workers," a team led by Dr. Jeffrey Kullgren of the University of Michigan School of Public Health write.

"For example, employers can help older adults feel engaged and valued in the workplace by fully utilizing older adults’ skills and implementing policies and programs that help people continue to work across ages and life stages and support physical and mental well-being," the authors suggested.

The poll was conducted online and by telephone in August among a randomly selected sample. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1% to 4% percentage points.