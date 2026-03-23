How to Keep Seniors Safe at Home

Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie are still pursuing various leads six weeks after the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, was allegedly kidnapped from her home.

Her devastating disappearance has shed light on the security — or lack of — for many seniors who live at home. Chris Gerard, CEO of TheKey, a home healthcare company, tells Newsmax that improved home care options have made it easier and more manageable for people to stay in their homes longer, but important steps must be taken.

“Today a well-designed home care plan can support complex medical needs, provide cognitive care, and coordinate with a full clinical team — all while keeping someone in the place they love most.”

The downside to living alone is that you are more vulnerable to scammers, thieves, and in Guthrie’s case, kidnappers. Gerard says that older adults are frequently targeted by scammers through calls, emails and door-to-door visits.

“Having a trusted contact who can help verify unusual requests — and having a clear plan for who to call when something feels off — is one of the most protective steps a family can take,” he tells Newsmax.

He explains that senior safety isn’t merely a checklist but an ongoing conversation that needs to be revisited as the person’s needs change.

“This means looking at the whole picture,” he says. “The physical space, daily routines, and how someone engages in the outside world.”

At the most basic level, a home that’s safe for seniors should have good lighting, grab bars in the bathroom, non-slip mats, and clear pathways free of loose rugs. Assistive tools like shower bars or bed rails are also worth considering as the need arises.

Gerard says that as more seniors opt to stay at home, the decision should ultimately be centered around their personal needs and preferences.

“Ask what they want,” he suggests. “What are their preferences, fears, rhythms, and values? These should be the focus on that important conversation.”

Look at how things are changing. Are daily tasks more difficult, is the person withdrawing from social connections or losing weight? A recent fall may signal more support is needed either at home or in an assisted living facility.

“Be honest about the full range of options,” says the expert who has had several decades of experience in the home health industry. “Assisted living can be wonderful for people who want built-in community and structure. Home care is best for those who want to preserve their routines and independence. These aren’t mutually exclusive. Many families layer both.”

Gerard says that families should also think about sustainability. Caregiver burnout is a real thing and that’s when professional homecare workers can lighten the load and allow family members to show up as family, not caregivers.

“The goal is not only the safest option but also the option that honors who the person is, and helps them live as fully as possible,” says Gerard.



