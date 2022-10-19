Selma Blair Leaves 'Dancing With the Stars,' Due to MS Health Concerns

Actress Selma Blair made one last waltz through the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom on Monday night.

The actress, who has multiple sclerosis, announced during the show that it would be her last turn on the dance floor because of the impact on her health.

"With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones," Blair said.

"There's just intensive bone trauma and inflammation, among rips and tears, and so I could do extensive damage that, of course, I do not want," she continued.

Blair, whose movie and TV career includes 2001's "Legally Blonde," made her diagnosis public in 2018. She and her health were featured in the 2021 documentary "Introducing, Selma Blair." MS is a nervous system disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. There is currently no cure.

"I've been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs and the results came back, and it just all adds up to, I can't ... I can't go on with the competition," Blair told her dance partner Sasha Farber in a pre-recorded clip from a rehearsal room, NBC News reported.

"Pushed as far as I could," she said.

Blair was tearful as she talked about her reasons and wanting one last dance with Farber.

"This is a dance for everyone that has tried and hoped they could do more, but also the power in realizing when it's time to walk away," she explained. "So I am so, so grateful to be able to do one more gentle dance."

Blair received a perfect score, with 10 points from each of the four judges, for the team's performance to the song "What the World Needs Now."

In an Instagram post Monday night, "Dancing With the Stars" wrote: "Selma Blair & Sasha Farber gave us a memorable night with a beautiful final performance. Thank you Selma for inspiring us with your perseverance and radiant energy."