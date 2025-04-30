When to Seek a Second Opinion

Second opinions can save lives. In one study, Mayo Clinic researchers found that as many as 88% of patients who went to their clinic for a second opinion left with a new or refined diagnosis – changing their care plan and potentially their lives. Conversely, only 12% received confirmation that the original diagnosis was complete and correct.

That’s scary enough to warrant seeking another opinion if you are suffering from a serious ailment or even a chronic complaint that isn’t being addressed by your healthcare professional.

According to Guava Health, many patients today complain about feeling rushed and unheard when visiting with their doctor. In many ways, this is a part of the process of today’s healthcare system that’s plagued with time constraints and pressure.

The patient always has the right to seek a second opinion if there are unanswered questions or doubts about a diagnosis or treatment options. Here are some signs that it’s time to get one:

• Your provider seems rushed and doesn’t address your concerns. If you feel confused consistently, it may be time to get a second opinion.

• You don’t understand the information provided as it isn’t being clearly explained.

• Major treatment or surgery is recommended without alternative options being discussed.

• You have a gut feeling that something is wrong.

• You’re being medically gaslighted, meaning that your symptoms are being acknowledged or you are made to feel that your symptoms aren’t real.

• Your current treatment is not effective or has potentially serious side effects.

“No doctor should be upset if a patient asks for a second opinion,” says Dr. Jose Biller, a neurologist at Loyola Medicine. “A good and experienced healthcare professional should be comfortable in encouraging patients to consult with specialists whenever appropriate.”

In some cases, you may not even have to ask for a second opinion. Primary care doctors and specialists often refer patients for another opinion to ensure their diagnosis is accurate. Sometimes even the insurance companies ask for a second opinion before they approve treatment.

To get a second opinion, you may or may not need a referral depending on your insurance. Contact a specialist directly to see if you can book an appointment without having a referral. Sometimes you can book a telemedicine appointment for a virtual consultation with top medical specialists across the country.

Make sure that you have all documentation including test results when you get your second opinion to save time. Include any treatment you’ve already tried along with a history of symptoms. It may also help to bring a trusted support person with you.

Write down your questions before you go. Here are some suggestions:

• Is my diagnosis correct or is there an alternative reason for my illness?

• What is causing my condition?

• Do I need surgery or are there alternative options?

• What are the risks and benefits of these options?

• What is my outlook?

Be confident and direct, say the experts at Guava Health, and be specific about your symptoms. If the second opinion conflicts with the first, don’t hesitate to seek a third opinion.