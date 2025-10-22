Seaweed Could Replace Some Animal Testing

Scientists have found an unlikely new material for growing tissue: Seaweed.

The ocean plant, best known for wrapping sushi or floating along the shore, may soon help doctors repair hearts and reduce animal testing.

In a study published Oct. 21 in Biointerphases, researchers from Oregon State University in Corvallis found that seaweed can be used to create a cheap, vegan and eco-friendly tissue scaffold — a structure that helps cells grow in labs.

“Rather than using animal-derived or synthetic [chemically derived scaffolds], we want to utilize naturally found materials to produce the tissues, especially for use in preclinical testing,” study author Gobinath Chithiravelu said in a news release.

Tissue scaffolds are used in tissue engineering to provide a stable structure for cells to grow. These scaffolds help researchers test how tissues form and function, without having to rely on animal experiments.

The Oregon State team created its scaffolds using Pacific dulse, a type of red seaweed. After cleaning and drying it, researchers removed all the seaweed’s cells, leaving behind its extracellular matrix (ECM).

That ECM turned out to be highly compatible with cells called cardiomyocytes found in the ventricles of the human heart.

“So initially, we want to utilize the natural framework [of the seaweed] — we don't want to disturb the structure,” Chithiravelu said.

The scientists tested different methods to see which encouraged the most tissue growth. They found that treating the seaweed with sodium dodecyl sulfate — commonly found in labs — allowed heart cells to form fibrous, healthy networks, researchers explained.

In the end, all versions of the seaweed scaffold showed excellent compatibility with human tissue. Researchers say this could lead to an affordable, sustainable alternative to animal- or chemical-based scaffolds used in lab testing.

“Why can’t we utilize seaweed? It's abundant in the oceans and — when compared with animal derived or synthetic material — the cost is very low,” Chithiravelu said.