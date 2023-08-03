Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Summer Depression

The record-breaking heat that’s smothering parts of the U.S. has many healthcare experts worrying that now that millions of Americans are forced to stay indoors, they could be at risk for summer seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

According to the Mayo Clinic, SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in the season. Most people experience symptoms in the fall and winter months when outdoor activities may be curtailed because of inclement weather and people don’t get enough sunlight because of shorter days. The symptoms are usually lethargy and lack of energy.

But Dr. Paul H. Desan, an associate professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, told ABC News that the hotter temperatures, combined with the disruption of a normal summer routine this year could make more people depressed, agitated and in need of counseling.

Desan, director of the school’s winter depression research clinic, says that the psychiatric community has limited data and research about the issue but they’re already finding that climate change will make more people susceptible to SAD in the summer.

“There’s no question that higher temperatures produce more psychological distress, and that distress has consequences,” he told ABC News.

Psychiatrist Dr. Yalda Safai, said that while summer SAD has little data, it appears that the symptoms differ from winter SAD. Depression in the forms of agitation, aggression and more irritability are often seen in patients suffering from summer SAD, she said.

“The symptoms are more dangerous, said Safai. “In recent years we’ve seen suicide attempts spike in summer.” Desan added that clinical trials for summer SAD have been limited in the past as there haven’t been many people who were forced to stay indoors because of the heat and the symptoms were attributed to other mental health issues.

Desan said that people who can’t take their regular morning walks with friends or engage in normal outdoor activities because of the intense heat, may develop symptoms of summer SAD. Symptoms may also become worse when people do not have access to indoor air conditioning or a cool location during the hottest hours.

The expert pointed out the feelings of despair were also common in residents in the north during the summer’s wildfire smoke that enveloped the Midwest and East for days, limiting outdoor time. Both Desan and Safai predict that more research and data on summer SAD will be forthcoming as more people present with symptoms.

Desan said that while there isn’t a specific treatment for summer SAD, anyone who feels like they may be suffering from SAD should reach out to their doctor or a mental health professional for an appointment.