WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sanitizers | alcohol-based | hand | microbes | bacteria | gut | immunity

This Common Habit Can Lower Immunity

woman putting liquid hand sanitizer on hands
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 28 August 2025 10:45 AM EDT

In your quest to ward off colds, the flu, and COVID this fall you may be doing more harm than good, experts warn. While using hand sanitizers protects against germs, frequent use of alcohol-based sanitizers can strip away natural skin oils — killing not just harmful bacteria, but beneficial microbes as well.

The Gut-Skin Connection

“Gut bacteria are millions of microbes in your intestines that help digest food, produce vitamins, support your immune system, and protect against harmful germs,” says Dr. Yoshua Quinones, internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan.

Because the skin and digestive system interact, disrupting skin bacteria can reduce the diversity and strength of your gut microbiome. This weakens immunity and may contribute to digestive issues.

Health Risks of Overuse

A 2024 report linked excessive sanitizer use to:

  • Atopic dermatitis
  • Psoriasis and acne
  • Dandruff
  • Skin cancer risk
  • Eye problems such as dry eye, glaucoma, and macular degeneration

Smarter Sanitizer Use

Experts recommend limiting hand sanitizer use to situations where soap and water aren’t available, such as:

  • Touching public door handles, shopping carts, or gas pumps
  • Before eating if no sink is nearby
  • After coughing, sneezing, or touching animals

Choose sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol for best germ protection — but use them sparingly.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
In your quest to ward off colds, the flu, and COVID this fall you may be doing more harm than good, experts warn. While using hand sanitizers protects against germs, frequent use of alcohol-based sanitizers can strip away natural skin oils - killing not just harmful...
sanitizers, alcohol-based, hand, microbes, bacteria, gut, immunity
204
2025-45-28
Thursday, 28 August 2025 10:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved