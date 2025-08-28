This Common Habit Can Lower Immunity

In your quest to ward off colds, the flu, and COVID this fall you may be doing more harm than good, experts warn. While using hand sanitizers protects against germs, frequent use of alcohol-based sanitizers can strip away natural skin oils — killing not just harmful bacteria, but beneficial microbes as well.

The Gut-Skin Connection

“Gut bacteria are millions of microbes in your intestines that help digest food, produce vitamins, support your immune system, and protect against harmful germs,” says Dr. Yoshua Quinones, internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan.

Because the skin and digestive system interact, disrupting skin bacteria can reduce the diversity and strength of your gut microbiome. This weakens immunity and may contribute to digestive issues.

Health Risks of Overuse

A 2024 report linked excessive sanitizer use to:

Atopic dermatitis

Psoriasis and acne

Dandruff

Skin cancer risk

Eye problems such as dry eye, glaucoma, and macular degeneration

Smarter Sanitizer Use

Experts recommend limiting hand sanitizer use to situations where soap and water aren’t available, such as:

Touching public door handles, shopping carts, or gas pumps

Before eating if no sink is nearby

After coughing, sneezing, or touching animals

Choose sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol for best germ protection — but use them sparingly.