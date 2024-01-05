×
Tags: salmonella sams club charcuterie meats recall

Sam's Club Meats Recalled Due to Salmonella

Sam's Club store
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 05 January 2024 04:37 PM EST

At least two dozen people in 14 states have been sickened, including five who were hospitalized, by salmonella poisoning tied to recalled meat snack trays sold at some Sam's Club stores, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Fratelli Beretta USA, a New Jersey meat processing company, recalled more than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products this week because they may be tainted with salmonella.

The meat trays are labeled “Bussetto Food Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata and Dry Copa," with lot number LO75330300 and a best-by date of April 27. They have establishment numbers EST. 7543B inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection and EST. #47967 on the package.

Illnesses were reported between Nov. 20, 2023, and Dec. 18, 2023. Salmonella infections can be dangerous for young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers should check their refrigerators for the products and return them to the place of purchase or throw them away, the CDC said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Health-News
Newsmax Media, Inc.

