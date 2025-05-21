Florida-Grown Cucumbers Behind Salmonella Outbreak

Health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak tied to cucumbers grown in Florida.

At least 26 people across 15 states have gotten sick, and nine people have been hospitalized, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said May 19, The Associated Press reported.

The cucumbers were grown by Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales. They were sent to restaurants, grocery stores and food service companies between April 29 and May 19.

They may still be within their shelf life this week, AP said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the first illnesses were reported between April 2 and April 28. Some of the folks who had gotten sick had eaten cucumbers while on cruise ships out of Florida.

The outbreak was discovered during a follow-up inspection into a much larger 2024 outbreak that sickened 551 people and led to 155 hospitalizations across 34 states and Washington, D.C., AP said.

That previous outbreak was linked to untreated canal water used by Bedner Growers and another Florida farm, Thomas Produce Company.

In this new case, salmonella found on the farm matched bacteria found in people who got sick, the FDA said. Organic cucumbers are not affected.

Stores should alert customers who may have bought the cucumbers, and consumers are encouraged to throw them out if they don’t know where they got them from.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and vomiting. Most people recover in a few days, but the illness can be serious in young children, older adults and people with weak immune systems.