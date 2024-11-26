Safety Tips for a Safe Thanksgiving Turkey

While everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving side dish, the star of the festive table is undoubtedly the turkey.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that Americans eat more than 46 million turkeys on Thanksgiving each year, based on the fact that about 88% of Americans prefer to serve turkey on Thanksgiving as part of the nation's historical tradition.

But it's also a time when the best laid plans of a carefree holiday dinner can go awry.

Each year, one in six people suffers from food poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And because turkey can harbor salmonella, clostridium perfringens, and other bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, it is important to follow food guidelines to keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving.

"We receive an increase of calls on the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline around Thanksgiving because people are stressed and have a lot of questions about thawing and cooking their turkey," said Marianne Gravely, senior technical specialist at USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. "Since this is such a large family feast, we want to make sure people prepare their food in a safe manner to avoid foodborne illness."

Older people are more susceptible to food poisoning, so it's important to prepare a turkey properly and observe safe food handling techniques.

• Thaw the turkey correctly. According to AARP, never thaw a turkey on the kitchen counter. Food left at room temperature can allow bacteria to grow. This is called the "danger zone," between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Frozen turkeys should be thawed in the refrigerator. Allow 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds. A pre-stuffed frozen turkey should not be thawed. Follow the packaging directions and cook directly from frozen. Do not buy fresh, pre-stuffed turkeys. If not properly handled, harmful bacteria that may be in the stuffing can multiply quickly. You can also thaw turkey in cold water in its original packaging. Make sure to change the water every 30 minutes to keep the bird cold and bacteria-free, and cook immediately after it's thawed.

• Don't wash the bird. According to the USDA, 68% of people wash the turkey before cooking, but that's not recommended because washing raw meat or poultry can splash bacteria around the sink, across counter tops and into already prepared foods. Cooking turkey to the correct internal temperature of 165 degrees F will kill any bacteria, making washing an unnecessary step. The exception to this rule is brining. When rinsing brine from a turkey, be sure to remove all other food or objects from the sink, layer the area with paper towels and use a slow stream of water to avoid splashing.

• Always use a thermometer to check the internal temperature of the turkey. Insert a meat or food thermometer into the thickest portions of the breast, thigh, and wing joints, making sure the reading is 165 degrees F.

• Avoid putting stuffing into the turkey. The safest way to cook stuffing separately is in a casserole dish, although many people insist on stuffing the turkey cavity. You need to ensure that the stuffing has also reached 165 degrees F when you remove the bird from the oven.

• Clear out the fridge to make room for leftovers. Never leave leftovers sitting at room temperature for more than two hours. A day or two before the holiday, be sure to clear out any old food taking up space in your refrigerator so you will have room. AARP recommends dividing up large portions of leftovers to store in smaller containers that will cool more quickly. Cooked turkey keeps three to four days in the refrigerator and up to four to six months in the freezer. The USDA has a handy FoodKeeper app that provides storage times for more than 400 foods. It's available for download on Apple and Android devices.

• Wash your hands frequently. Always wash your hands with soap and water when handling food, especially when touching raw turkey. Keep preparation surfaces separate so that you aren't putting poultry and produce on the same cutting board. Thoroughly clean all surfaces that come into contact with food, especially raw meat.

For information on other methods for cooking a turkey, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).