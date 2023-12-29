Running in Cold Weather Boosts Health Benefits

Running is an effective workout for cardiovascular fitness year round, but new research reveals that running in cooler weather provides extra health benefits.

Not only does cold weather exertion boost mental and emotional health by mitigating the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), but it also burns more brown fat and calories.

Brown fat is a type of body fat that keeps you warm when you get cold and helps your body burn calories. Brown fat starts working in cold temperatures, says the Cleveland Clinic. Running in cooler temperatures also helps maintain blood flow because the body doesn't need to send blood to the extremities to produce sweat, a cooling mechanism.

"This would enable you to run at about the same running pace, but with a lower heart rate," Dr. Tracy Zaslow, a sports medicine specialist at Cedars-Sinai-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles tells Medical News Today.

To prepare for outdoor runs in cold weather, Zaslow says that it's important to warm up properly and wear the right clothing.

"Layering clothing is really important because you'll be cold in the beginning and as your body warms up, you'll want to be able to peel off the layers," she said. "Some recommendations say to dress for about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than the actual temperature because you'll warm up by that much during the run."

While sweat is not as much a factor in cold weather, Zaslow advises wearing moisture wicking materials that transfer sweat away from your body, so you won't get chilled.

Footwear is extremely important for cold weather running to avoid slipping on ice and snow. Zaslow suggest buying running shoes with extra grip or using traction devices such as crampons that attach to shoes.

Keep extremities covered as your fingers, toes, ears, and nose can get very cold. Experts also recommend wearing some kind of coverage over the nose or mouth to warm cold air before it gets into the lungs, potentially causing an asthmatic-like state.

Always check with your doctor before beginning any new running program or if you are concerned about exercising in the cold. It's also a good idea to start slowly and avoid tasking the body by doing too much, too soon.

Zaslow points out that people should not be afraid of winter running and that getting outdoors "as much as possible tends to really promote the feel-good chemicals of endorphins and serotonin, so it's good to promote exercise of any type during the winter months, whether it's running or walking."