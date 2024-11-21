WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rsv | respiratory syncytial virus | covid | cdc | increase | vaccines

CDC: COVID and RSV Levels to Rise in Coming Weeks

older man on couch with blanket, medicines, coughing with RSV or COVID
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 21 November 2024 07:08 AM EST

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it expects to see an increase in levels of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the country in the coming weeks, as they usually do during the holiday season.

Large gatherings, travel and more time indoors, which typically happen during the holiday season, tend to cause more viruses to spread easily, the health agency said.

CDC expects hospitalizations for flu and COVID-19 to start increasing in the coming weeks. It also sees increased RSV activity, particularly in young children, in the southern and eastern U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved updated COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, as well as Moderna in August. The health regulator also granted emergency use authorization for Novavax's traditional protein-based shot.

Currently, there are three FDA-approved RSV vaccines made by GSK, Moderna and Pfizer.

As of Oct. 5, 11.2% of adults aged 18 years or above received an updated COVID-19 vaccine and 36.9% of adults 75 years or older received an RSV shot, according to CDC data. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it expects to see an increase in levels of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the country in the coming weeks, as they usually do during the holiday season. Large gatherings, travel and more...
rsv, respiratory syncytial virus, covid, cdc, increase, vaccines
181
2024-08-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 07:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved