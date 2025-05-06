WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: respiratory syncytial virus | rsv | monoclonal antibody | nirsevimab | babies | hospitalization

RSV Antibody Treatment Effective for Babies

the feet of boy and girl babies
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 08:31 AM EDT

Newborns can be effectively protected against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection through the use of nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment, researchers report.

Babies treated with nirsevimab had an 83% reduced risk of hospitalization due to RSV infection, researchers reported May 1 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

The antibody treatment also reduced the risk of intensive care admissions by 81% and instances of lower respiratory tract infections by 75% in children younger than 1 year old, results show.

Nirsevimab also was more effective in preventing RSV-related hospitalizations in infants older than 3 months (81%) compared to those 3 months or younger (76%), researchers report.

“Our findings indicate that the benefits of nirsevimab observed in clinical trials are also evident in real-world settings, effectively reducing the burden of RSV disease in infants and, consequently, health-care use,” concluded the team led by senior researcher Seyed Moghadas, a professor of computational epidemiology and vaccine science with York University in Ontario, Canada.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)  recommends that all babies be protected from RSV by one of two methods. An expectant mother can pass on protection by getting an RSV vaccine while pregnant, or a newborn can be given antibody treatment to protect them against RSV.

To check the effectiveness of nirsevimab, researchers combined data from 27 studies conducted during the 2023-2024 RSV season across five countries — France, Italy Luxembourg, Spain and the United States.

Although the protection from the antibody treatment was high, researchers found that its effectiveness did vary by country.

The U.S. had higher effectiveness, with 93% of treated infants avoiding hospitalization, compared with 83% in Spain and 76% in France.

That might be because more babies who got the antibody treatment were at high risk of severe disease in the U.S., researchers said. The U.S. prioritized nirsevimab treatment for high-risk infants during the season under study, due to a limited supply of the antibody treatment.

“Our findings underscore the importance of infant immunization programs in alleviating the health and economic burden of RSV disease in the high-risk period following birth,” researchers concluded.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Newborns can be effectively protected against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection through the use of nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment, researchers report. Babies treated with nirsevimab had an 83% reduced risk of hospitalization due to RSV infection,...
respiratory syncytial virus, rsv, monoclonal antibody, nirsevimab, babies, hospitalization
352
2025-31-06
Tuesday, 06 May 2025 08:31 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved