WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: regeneron | trevogrumab | muscle | fat | weight loss | semaglutide | wegovy

Regeneron Weight-Loss Drug Preserves Muscle Mass

Regeneron logo, pills, syringes
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 02 June 2025 07:48 AM EDT

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Monday its experimental weight-loss drug combination helped preserve muscle mass in a mid-stage study.

The drug candidate, trevogrumab, in combination with Novo Nordisk's popular obesity drug Wegovy, chemically known as semaglutide, helped patients preserve muscle and increase fat loss in patients, Regeneron said.

The combination helped preserve up to 80% of the lean mass compared to semaglutide alone, according to interim data from the study.

However, a triple combination of Novo's semaglutide, Regeneron's trevogrumab and experimental antibody garetosmab led to a substantially higher rate of discontinuation due to tolerability issues and other side effects, Regeneron said.

The full data set will be available later this year, the drugmaker said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Monday its experimental weight-loss drug combination helped preserve muscle mass in a mid-stage study. The drug candidate, trevogrumab, in combination with Novo Nordisk's popular obesity drug Wegovy, chemically known as semaglutide, helped...
regeneron, trevogrumab, muscle, fat, weight loss, semaglutide, wegovy
113
2025-48-02
Monday, 02 June 2025 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved