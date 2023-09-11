×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: red cross | blood | donors | shortage | type o | platelets | cancer

Red Cross Needs Donors During National Blood Shortage

arm of person giving blood
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 11 September 2023 04:02 PM EDT

The American Red Cross said Monday that it urgently needs blood donations because the national blood supply has dropped nearly 25% since early August.

Back-to-back climate-related disasters have hampered blood collection efforts, and a summer shortfall has made the shortage worse.

Patients in need of transfusions as part of cancer and sickle cell disease treatments face the potential danger of not having the blood supply they need, the Red Cross said.

The organization asked for people of all blood types to donate. Platelet donors and those with type O blood are especially needed.

“For so many patients living with urgent medical care needs, crises don’t stop with natural disasters,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, said in a news release.

“In fact, in some instances the stress of a disaster can lead to a medical crisis for some individuals battling sickle cell disease," Young added. "The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood — an often-invisible emergency that the rest of the world doesn’t see behind closed hospital doors. Now, that urgency has only heightened.”

August donor turnout was likely low because of summer travel and back-to-school activities, according to the Red Cross. This contributed to a 30,000-donation shortfall in August alone.

Then, Hurricane Idalia recently caused more than 700 units of blood and platelets to go uncollected, according to the Red Cross, which is now monitoring for any impact from Hurricane Lee.

The Red Cross distributes blood supplies to about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers in the United States.

To help boost donations, the Red Cross is offering a limited edition t-shirt to donors who give blood, platelets or plasma through Sept. 18. Those who donate in September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email from Sport Clips Haircuts. Donors will also be entered for a chance to a win a VIP NASCAR racing experience.

The Red Cross is also offering free sickle cell trait screening for people who are Black or multiracial.

To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, donors can use the Red Cross Blood app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

 

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The American Red Cross said Monday that it urgently needs blood donations because the national blood supply has dropped nearly 25% since early August. Back-to-back climate-related disasters have hampered blood collection efforts, and a summer shortfall has made the shortage...
red cross, blood, donors, shortage, type o, platelets, cancer, sicke cell, transfusions
365
2023-02-11
Monday, 11 September 2023 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved