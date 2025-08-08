WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rand survey | glp1 | drugs | weight loss

Rand Survey: 1 in 10 Americans Has Used GLP-1 Drugs For Weight

a needle saying ozempic
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 08 August 2025 08:32 AM EDT

More than 1 in 10 Americans have used a GLP-1 drug for weight loss, a new survey by the RAND research group reveals.

About 12% say they’ve tried GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound, with rates of use highest among people ages 50 to 64, survey results show.

“Of all demographic groups, women between the ages of 50 and 64 had the highest use rate,” wrote the research team led by Robert Bozick, director of RAND Survey Panels. “One in five women, or 20%, reported having ever used GLP-1 agonists.”

Further, many GLP-1 users report side effects like nausea and diarrhea, the survey found.

The report is the most recent and largest survey to date estimating how many Americans have used the revolutionary weight-loss drugs, researchers said.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs mimic the GLP-1 hormone, which helps control insulin and blood sugar levels, decreases appetite and slows digestion of food.

Since 2020, prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs have more than tripled, researchers said in background notes.

To see how widespread use has become, RAND surveyed 8,793 Americans in April and May.

Along with the 12% who have tried the drugs, another 14% are interested in giving them a go, the survey found.

Meanwhile, three-quarters of Americans (74%) say they don’t plan to try GLP-1 drugs.

Respondents said the most common side effects associated with GLP-1 drugs were:

  • Nausea (52%)
  • Diarrhea (34%)
  • Vomiting (20%)
  • Hollowed-out “Ozempic” face (9%)

“The majority of those who reported having side effects noted that they are mild and not serious,” researchers wrote.

Looking at specific age groups, researchers found that nearly 19% of those 50 to 64 had tried a GLP-1 drug, compared to 13% of those 65 and older and 11% of those 30 to 49.

“Among those 65 and older, use of GLP-1 agonists is somewhat higher for men than for women,” researchers wrote. “Conversely, among those between the ages of 30 and 49, women are more than twice as likely to have used a GLP-1 agonist than their male peers.”

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
More than 1 in 10 Americans have used a GLP-1 drug for weight loss, a new survey by the RAND research group reveals. About 12% say they've tried GLP-1 drugs, like Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound, with rates of use highest among people ages 50 to 64, survey results show. "Of all...
rand survey, glp1, drugs, weight loss
337
2025-32-08
Friday, 08 August 2025 08:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved