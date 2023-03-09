Visiting the Dentist Could Stave Off Arthritis

A recent study published in Science Translational Medicine found a link between oral bacteria and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The researchers from Rice University say that regular visits to the dentist may help prevent RA by boosting periodontal health.

According to Study Finds, Vicky Yao, an assistant professor in the department of computer science at Rice, discovered traces of bacteria associated with periodontal disease in samples from patients with RA. Ongoing research into this connection may provide clues in developing new therapies for RA, an autoimmune inflammatory disease that attacks the linings of the joints and can lead to heart, lung, and eye problems. The approach that led to the study may be beneficial for other diseases, such as cancer.

Yao’s discovery led to a collaboration with Dr. Dana Orange, a rheumatologist and Dr. Robert Darnell, a clinical investigator and senior attending physician at Rockefeller University.

“Orange, working with Darnell, collected data from arthritis patients at regular intervals while, at the same time, monitoring when the flares happened,” said Toa, in a Rice University press release. “The idea was that perhaps looking at this date retroactively, some pattern would become visible giving clues as to what might cause the arthritis to flare up.”

When she investigated it, Yao found that the germs in the samples that changed consistently across patients prior to flares were largely associated with gum disease. In discussing these important findings, Yao and her colleagues theorized that in the future, some kind of mouthwash could be prescribed to prevent RA flareups.

Previous research has established an association between oral infection and systemic disease. Evidence shows that people at risk for RA may also be at risk of developing periodontitis and vice versa.