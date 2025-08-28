A Sense of Purpose Can Protect Aging Brain

Having a sense of purpose in life is not only personally fulfilling, but might also protect your brain against the ravages of dementia, a new study says.

Special: The Secret to a Long, Healthy Life Is Sitting on Your Grocery Shelf, Order Today!

People who reported a higher sense of purpose in life had about 28% lower odds of mild cognitive impairment or dementia, researchers report in the October issue of the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry.

The protective effect was seen across all racial and ethnic groups, and remained significant even if people had other risk factors for dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, researchers said.

“Our findings show that having a sense of purpose helps the brain stay resilient with age,” said senior researcher Dr. Aliza Wingo, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California-Davis.

“Even for people with a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease, sense of purpose was linked to a later onset and lower likelihood of developing dementia,” she said in a news release.

For the study, researchers tracked more than 13,000 U.S. adults 45 and older who participated in the federal Health and Retirement Study between 2006 and 2020.

The study included a seven-item well-being questionnaire that assessed a person’s sense of purpose in life, researchers said.

Participants were asked how strongly they agreed or disagreed with statements like “I am an active person in carrying out the plans I set for myself” and “I have a sense of direction and purpose in my life.”

Those with scores reflecting a higher sense of purpose had significantly lower risk of brain aging or dementia, researchers round.

They also tended to experience cognitive decline about 1.4 months later over an eight-year period – a meaningful delay compared to current treatments for Alzheimer’s, researchers said.

“While medications like lecanemab and donanemab can modestly delay symptoms of cognitive impairment in Alzheimer’s disease, they come with risks and costs,” lead investigator Nicholas Howard, a public health researcher at UC Davis, said in a news release.

“Purpose in life is free, safe and accessible,” he added. “It’s something people can build through relationships, goals and meaningful activities.”

A wide range of activities can promote a sense of purpose, researchers said, including:

Fostering relationships with family and friends

Working or volunteering

Exploring spirituality or faith

Pursuing personal goals like hobbies or new skills

Helping others with acts of kindness, caregiving or advocacy

“What’s exciting about this study is that people may be able to ‘think’ themselves into better health. Purpose in life is something we can nurture,” researcher Dr. Thomas Wingo, a UC Davis Health neurologist, said in a news release. “It’s never too early — or too late — to start thinking about what gives your life meaning.”