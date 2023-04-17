Kathy Griffin Says She Has Complex PTSD: What Is it?

Kathy Griffin shared an intimate video on TikTok telling her fans that she has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and asking for their support and suggestions on coping with the condition. The 62-year-old comedian said she suffered from an “extreme case” of the disorder that stems from experiencing chronic trauma that repeats for months or years at a time, according to the National Center for PTSD.

“If any of you know my story, you’ll understand that this really started about five and a half years ago, wink, you know, the cancer didn’t help,” she said on the video, smiling broadly. In 2021, Griffin announced that she would be undergoing major lung surgery to treat cancer. She revealed that the year before, she attempted suicide, says TODAY.com.

“The last time I was in the hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my own life and overdose on prescription pills,” said Griffin, star of the Bravo reality show, “My Life on the D-List.” She said she was optimistic about the surgery after a year of living clean and drug-free.

In her recent TikTok video, the comedian discusses how she copes with complex PTSD. On April 14, she posted a video where she shared that she had an eight-hour attack of anxiety the day before.

“Today I felt like one might be coming on, I started feeling a little iffy, so I’m on my walk now, and I’m outside and looking at the ocean,” she said. “I’m sort of, almost mid an anxiety attack right now, but it feels good to be walking my way through it, and I keep telling myself it won’t last forever.” Griffin said that the attacks start with a tingling in her chest that then goes “straight to my stomach.”

“It’s funny,” she admitted. “I don’t have anxiety about performing, but I have anxiety about life.”

According to WebMD, complex PTSD, or c-PTSD, is caused by prolonged or chronic trauma. Most people experience at least one traumatic event in their lives, and about a fourth go on to develop PTSD. No one knows how many people have complex PTSD.

The symptoms can last for weeks, and if they disrupt your life, experts recommend seeing a mental health professional. The symptoms of PTSD usually fall into three categories. The best-known symptoms are flashbacks or nightmares, says WebMD. The person may relive the sights, smells, and sounds of the traumatic event.

Those with PTSD may feel as though they must be on their guard and could be hypervigilant about their surroundings, jumpy, and easily startled. And lastly, they may try to avoid triggers such as people, places, or situations that remind them of the trauma they experienced. They also may self-medicate with drugs or alcohol.

The term complex PTSD was coined by a Harvard researcher in 1988. People with complex PTSD, like Griffin, may also have other symptoms. For example, they may feel worthless or blame themselves for their trauma. Besides issues of low self-esteem, people with complex PTSD often experience intense emotions such as anger or sadness. They may have trouble feeling happy.

Complex PTSD can make sufferers distrustful of others and they may stay in unhealthy relationships because the situation feels familiar.

The risk factors for complex PTSD include:

• Childhood abuse or neglect.

• Long-standing domestic violence.

• Trafficked or forced into sex work.

• Kidnapped, enslaves, or tortured.

• Incarcerated in a prisoner of war camp.

• Witnesses to repeat acts of violence.

Treatments that could be effective include:

• Talk therapy to help process the trauma.

• Medication such as antidepressants and anti-anxiety medicine.

• Exposure therapy that allows subjects to face their memories in a safe place.

• Cognitive Behavior Therapy of (CBT) which addresses thought patterns.

• EMDR or eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy to help re-address the trauma through of bilateral eye movement.

Note: If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or text TALK to 741741.