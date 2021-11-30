×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Health Topics | Alzheimer's/Dementia | Diabetes | psychiatric disorders | diabetes | increased | risk

Psychiatric Disorders Linked to Increased Risk for Type 2 Diabetes

man in bed with frightened and crazed look on his face while looking at alarm clock because can't sleep
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 09:58 AM

According to new research, people with psychiatric disorders often have to deal with another trouble: Higher rates of type 2 diabetes than the general population.

"Increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes among individuals with a psychiatric disorder suggests that these conditions have a shared vulnerability," the Danish researchers said.

In the study, the investigators searched four electronic databases of scientific papers. They found 32 reviews based on 245 studies that included people with 11 categories of psychiatric disorders: schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, substance use disorder, anxiety disorder, eating disorder, intellectual disability, psychosis, sleep disorder, dementia and a mixed group with different types of disorders.

Type 2 diabetes was most common among people with a sleep disorder (40%), followed by those with binge eating disorder (21%), substance use disorder (16%), anxiety disorders (14%), bipolar disorder (11%) and psychosis (11%). People with an intellectual disability were least likely to have diabetes (8%), the findings showed.

The rate of type 2 diabetes in the general population is 6% to 9%, according to the study published Nov. 29 in the journal Diabetologia.

Many people with sleep disorders have other health problems, and it's likely that these conditions contribute to the high rate of diabetes in people with sleep disorders, said study author Nanna Lindekilde, from the department of psychology at the University of Southern Denmark.

The researchers also said the link between sleep disorders and diabetes "is likely to be bidirectional, with the sleep disorder raising the risk of developing diabetes, while diabetes, especially in combination with poor metabolic control, increasing the risk of developing sleep problems."

While their study found an overall increased risk of diabetes among people with psychiatric disorders, rates may vary depending on where they live and other factors, the authors noted.

"Better understanding of the observed differences in disease risk and the reasons behind them are still needed," the researchers concluded in a journal news release.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
According to new research, people with psychiatric disorders often have to deal with another trouble: Higher rates of type 2 diabetes than the general population. "Increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes among individuals with a psychiatric disorder suggests that these...
psychiatric disorders, diabetes, increased, risk, sleep, substance use, binge eating
317
2021-58-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 09:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved