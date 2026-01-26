Survey: Millions in US Microdosing Psychedelics

Psychedelics are catching on in the United States, but not always to find one’s third eye or reach another plane of reality, a new study says.

An estimated 10 million U.S. adults microdosed psilocybin, LSD or MDMA in 2025, according to research published by the think-tank RAND.

Researchers found that microdosing — taking a very small dose without the intention of reaching an altered state of consciousness — is common among people who use psychedelics.

“There is an emerging discussion about the effects of microdosing on creativity, well-being and mental health, but until now little was known about how common it is,” lead investigator Michelle Priest, a RAND research project specialist, said in a news release.

“Our findings suggest that for those who use psychedelics, taking small doses is a big deal,” Priest said.

People who microdose do so for many reasons, including managing symptoms of anxiety and depression or improving mood and creativity, researchers said in background notes.

Overall, psychedelics are being examined for a wide array of potential mental health benefits, including as a promising treatment for mood disorders, PTSD, and substance use disorders, according to the American Psychological Association.

The drugs remain prohibited at the federal level, but some states and cities have passed laws allowing their use for medicinal purposes, researchers said.

To estimate how widespread psychedelic use is in the U.S., RAND conducted a survey in September of 10,122 American adults.

The survey asked about their use of 11 psychedelic substances, as well as whether they took microdoses or full doses of the drugs.

Results revealed surprisingly widespread interest in microdosing, showing that many users are taking psychedelics not to get high but to gain other benefits from the drugs.

Regardless of dosing, the five most commonly used psychedelics were psilocybin (11 million adults); MDMA (4.7 million); Amanita muscaria mushrooms (3.5 million); ketamine (3.3 million); and LSD (3 million).

“I was not surprised to see psilocybin mushrooms at the top of the list,” researcher Beau Kilmer, co-director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, said in a news release. “But I was a bit surprised to see another mushroom, Amanita muscaria, so high on the list.”

Also known as fly agaric mushrooms, Amanita muscaria mushrooms can produce euphoria and altered perceptions, researchers said.

But they’re also toxic, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. These shrooms can cause nausea, vomiting, loss of muscle control and seizures.

