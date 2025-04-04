What to Know About Foods With Added Protein

Protein is vital for maintaining muscle mass, boosting metabolism and protecting overall health, and now manufacturers are adding protein to food products. But is this a good way to get more protein in your diet? Nutritionists are skeptical.

According to Study Finds, some chocolate bars, pizza, coffee and even alcohol beverages are being fortified with protein in order to appeal to fitness-conscious consumers willing to pay more for these products.

How much protein you should consume varies based on factors such as age, sex, and level of physical activity. Generally, the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight for the average adult. For example, a person weighing 70 kilograms (about 154 pounds) would need approximately 56 grams of protein per day. Athletes or those engaged in vigorous physical activities may require higher amounts to support muscle repair and growth. People taking weight-loss drugs may want to include more protein to protect muscle mass that’s lost when losing weight.

Experts suggest having 20 to 30 grams of protein at each meal that, ideally, should come from whole foods such as lean meats, fish, nuts, seeds, eggs, and legumes. Fortified protein foods may have their place as wholesome snacks but if they’re ultra-processed products full of additional sugars and carbohydrates that ultimately lead to poorer health outcomes, the risks may outweigh the benefits.

These products may also lack essential fiber, vitamins and minerals. For example, protein bars may be high in sugar, says The Conversation. Protein-enhanced products should be used as occasional foods. People who want to ensure or even up their intake of quality protein are better off choosing a variety of protein sources from whole foods.