Two Eggs for Breakfast Not Enough Protein, Say Nutritionists

If you thought eating two over-easy or scrambled eggs for breakfast provides enough protein to jump start your day, dietitians disagree. The amount of protein needed daily depends on your size, fitness level, age, and goals but generally speaking roughly 25-40 grams of protein in the morning is a good place to start. Two eggs provide only 12 grams of protein.

According to Well + Good, research has shown that aiming for 30 grams of protein at each meal helps maintain muscle and a healthy weight. But this amount of protein also is essential for longevity, boosting the health of your skin and nails, and keeping your immune system strong.

Typically, Americans consume about 90 grams of protein a day. But two-thirds of us eat most of it at dinnertime. Stephen Perrine, an editor at AARP the Magazine and co-author of The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & A Body You’ll Love at Midlife and Beyond, says that research shows that dividing protein — 25 grams for women and 30 grams for men — into three meals keeps the process of protein synthesis in motion. “Skipping breakfast is simply not healthy for people at midlife and beyond because it increases your diabetes risk,” he says.

While eggs are a great breakfast choice to help keep you feel more energized and focused all day long, a few tweaks can give them superpowers. Eggs are a key source of nutrients like zinc, choline, and vitamin B12. But dietitians say that adding adequate amounts of protein, fat, and carbs to your eggs at breakfast will set the tone for your optimum blood sugar and energy levels throughout the say.

An easy way to boost the protein level is to fold beans into your scrambled eggs or add a high-protein bread or English muffin to your meal. Brierly Horton, a registered dietitian and co-host and co-creator of the Happy Eating podcast, suggests serving eggs with a high-protein side such as cottage cheese or a lean meat like turkey, or piece of toast with nut butter. Serve a yogurt parfait with fruit and granola along with your eggs to provide more protein and fiber to your morning meal.

To make your eggs even healthier, experts suggest adding anti-inflammatory herbs such as turmeric, pepper, oregano, and thyme as well as garlic and red pepper.