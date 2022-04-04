The 10 Best Ways to Add 10 Grams of Protein to Your Diet

As we age, getting enough protein into our diets is essential. Eating the right amount of protein at the right time during the day helps boost brain health, says Stephen Perrine, author of the new book, The Whole Body Reset. “Our bodies need 25 to 30 grams of protein at each meal to keep the process of protein synthesis cranking along,” he explains.

And new research shows that eating just the right amount of protein can also help lower blood pressure, according to Well+Good. The China Health and Nutrition Survey found that people who ate a variety of protein foods had the most health benefits.

Here are 10 ways to add 10 grams of protein to your meals.