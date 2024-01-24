The Prostate Surgery King Charles Will Undergo

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III is being treated for an enlarged prostate. The official term is benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and it is non-cancerous, according to Dr. Marc Dall’Era, acting chair of the Department of Urologic Surgery at UC Davis Health.

“The prostate is a testosterone-sensitive gland, so a combination of exposure and time will lead to growth,” he says. “All men experience some growth of the gland as they age, but the size varies. While the average size for a 60-70-year-old man may be a small lemon, some prostates can grow to the size of a baseball and beyond.”

Symptoms of BPH include having to urinate more frequently during the day and night, weak urinary stream, straining to urinate and sudden sensation to have to run to the bathroom. Treatment ranges from medications to surgical procedures that physically open the prostatic urethra or reduce the size of the gland, says Dall’Era. “We have an array of minimally invasive procedures we now use, which can be highly effective.”

According to the Independent, Queen Camilla says the 75-year-old King is “fine” as he prepares to undergo surgery this week to treat his enlarged prostate. The King, who has cancelled engagements and been ordered to rest, received his diagnosis last Wednesday, after experiencing symptoms and getting a checkup.

The news is part of a triple health whammy for the royal family. Sarah Ferguson, 64, the Duchess of York, announced on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, her second bout with cancer in a year following her treatment for breast cancer last summer.

Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that 42-year-old Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, had “successful” abdominal surgery the day prior and added she was expected to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days before heading home, says People.

Buckingham Palace has not said where or when the King will have his surgery, but members of the royal family usually receive their care at The London Clinic, where Kate is recuperating.

According to Medical News Today, a person with BPH may undergo surgery if medications and other treatments aren’t effective in relieving symptoms. Surgery may be endoscopic or traditional, depending on the size of the enlarged prostate.

Dr. David Samadi, a world-renowned urologist and specialist in prostate cancer, tells Newsmax:

“If symptoms are a major problem or you are unable to urinate at all or have damage to the bladder or kidneys, surgery is likely warranted. There are many procedures to choose from and it will depend upon the extent of the BPH and what an experienced urologist recommends. The common goal of surgery is the same: to widen the urethra channel that passes through the prostate allowing ease of urination.”