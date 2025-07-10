Study: There's No Safe Amount of Processed Meat

A new study finds that eating even a little processed meat, drinking soda or consuming trans fats puts you at risk for serious health problems.

The research, published recently in the journal Nature Medicine, looked at more than 60 earlier studies on how diet affects the risk of Type 2 diabetes, colon cancer and heart disease.

“Habitual consumption of even small amounts of processed meat, sugary drinks, and trans fatty acids is linked to increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and colorectal cancer,” lead author Demewoz Haile, a research scientist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, told CNN.

People who ate just one hot dog a day had an 11% higher risk of type 2 diabetes and a 7% higher risk of colon cancer than those who didn't have any.

Drinking about one 12-ounce soda a day raised the risk of type 2 diabetes by 8% and a risk of heart disease by 2%, the researchers found.

Two experts not involved in the research told CNN the takeaways from this research are clear.

There is no “safe amount,” said Nita Forouhi, a nutrition expert at the University of Cambridge in the U.K.

At first, the increased risks may seem small, said Mingyang Song, an associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

But, he added, “when we look at the actual data there, it’s really remarkably consistent and remarkably strong, and even in the lower dose of consumption, we can still see an increased risk of disease.”

Researchers used a method called burden-of-proof — a newer type of meta-analysis that weighs both the results and the quality of many past studies.

But experts caution that these studies can only show a link — not prove that one food actually caused the disease.

They said there are many reasons why the foods studied could cause health problems.

Song noted that sugary drinks and processed meats can raise inflammation in the body, which plays a role in many diseases.

Processed meats such as bacon, hot dogs and salami are often cured with nitrites, which turn into cancer-causing nitrosamines in the stomach, Gunter Kuhnle, a nutrition professor at the University of Reading in the U.K., told CNN.

Meanwhile, he said, sugary drinks flood the body with sugar quickly. That can lead to weight gain and affect how the body handles blood sugar and cholesterol.

Kuhnle added that trans fats, found in some packaged and fried foods, lower good cholesterol and raise bad cholesterol, which can lead to clogged arteries.

Other factors may also play a role, Kuhnle said.

People who eat more processed food often have other health risks, such as smoking, low income or lack of access to health care.

Experts say cutting back on these foods is a smart move.

“My general advice: don’t panic,” Kuhnle told CNN in an email. “Food is not just (a) source of nutrients — it plays a central role in culture, pleasure, family life, and social connection. Reducing it solely to a list of health risks misses the bigger picture.”

He and other experts recommend a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes and yogurt.

“The goal shouldn’t be perfection but rather a healthy and sensible dietary pattern that allows room for enjoyment,” Kuhnle said.