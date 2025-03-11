Slouching Harms Your Health: How to Improve Posture

Maintaining good posture is essential for overall health and well-being. It helps keep your bones and joints in correct alignment so that muscles are used properly, decreasing the abnormal wear and tear of joint surfaces. Good posture also prevents muscle fatigue and strain, reducing the risk of back and neck pain. In addition, it allows for more efficient breathing and can even improve your mood and confidence.

Poor posture, on the other hand, squeezes your internal organs making it hard for your lungs and intestines to work efficiently, says WebMD. Simple adjustments can improve your posture as well as your health. Here are some tips:

• Stand tall. Your mother may have reminded you to stand up straight. This should include keeping your shoulders back and your chin over the middle of your shoulders. Tuck in your belly and pretend you are standing against a wall with your booty and hips in alignment.

• Avoid slouching at your desk. Choose a chair that supports the natural curve of your spine. You can place a rolled-up towel behind your back to support the spine. Your lower back should be supported, and your feet should rest flat on the floor. Position your computer screen at eye level. This prevents you from leaning forward or looking down, which can strain your neck and shoulders. Use a stand-up document holder if you need to refer to papers while typing. This keeps your head aligned with your spine, reducing the tendency to hunch over.

• Relieve “text neck.” Take a few moments to stretch your neck if you are constantly tilting your head down to check messages. Bring your right ear gently toward your right shoulder and hold for a few seconds. Repeat on the left. Try to keep the phone at eye level while looking at the screen to prevent neck strain.

• Practice proper posture when behind the wheel. Sit upright and avoid reclining when driving. There are lumbar support cushions specially made for this purpose.

• Avoid wearing high heels. Wearing high heels can throw your posture out of alignment by causing you to arch your back and push your hips forward. This can lead to muscle imbalances and pain, particularly in the lower back. Opt for shoes with lower heels and ensure they provide adequate support for your feet. If you must wear high heels, try to limit the amount of time you spend in them and stretch your legs and feet regularly to alleviate any tension.

• Choose the right mattress. Find a firm mattress that helps hold your spine in its natural shape. If you sleep on your side, keep your knees slightly bent and place a pillow under your head so it aligns with the spine. Back sleepers should use a small pillow under the neck.

• Keep your core strong. According to the Texas Spine & Sports Therapy Center it’s been proven time and time again that one of the best ways to improve posture is to strengthen the core. When the abdomen, lower back, and pelvis are strong, they can better support you. Engage in regular exercise like Pilates, body sculpting and yoga to strengthen your core muscles and maintain spine health.