How to Manage Post-Holiday Stress

The holidays may be over, but for many Americans the stress lingers.

Experts estimate that millions experience post-holiday stress each year, driven by factors such as financial pressure, family dynamics, and the abrupt shift from festive routines back to everyday responsibilities.

While exact numbers vary, surveys suggest up to 64% of people report feeling some level of stress or anxiety after the holiday season.

Stress can affect mood, sleep, relationships, and overall well-being.

“We carry stress in our bodies, not just in our thoughts, so it needs to be released rather than ignored,” warns Stephanie Marcello, chief psychologist at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, according to Good Housekeeping.

Here are science-backed ways to manage stress anytime and anywhere.

Schedule time for yourself. Self-care doesn’t happen by accident. Experts say it requires planning. Block out time during the week for activities that help you unwind, whether that’s a massage, a walk with friends, or quiet time alone. Everyday moments can also be opportunities to decompress. Use your commute or time spent watching your child’s soccer game to be present and let go of distractions. Scheduling a yoga or stretching class, as well as an early-morning or evening walk without electronics, can also help reset your nervous system.

Practice breath work. The 4-7-8 breathing technique, developed by Dr. Andrew Weil, is a simple relaxation method that can quickly calm the nervous system. It involves inhaling for four seconds, holding the breath for seven seconds, and exhaling for eight seconds. This breathing pattern activates the body’s natural relaxation response, helping to reduce anxiety and promote better sleep. It can be practiced anywhere and at any time of day.

Stay in the moment. One effective way to quiet an overactive mind is to focus on your senses. Heather Berg, a meditation teacher in Boca Raton, Florida, says sensory awareness helps bring you back to the present moment. Begin with slow, deep breathing, then identify five things you can see, four things you can feel, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. “Refocusing on what’s happening right now gives our overworked brains a chance to rest,” Berg says.

Focus on someone else. Shifting attention away from yourself can be a powerful stress reliever. Volunteering, calling a loved one, or doing something kind for your partner can make a difference. Research published in the American Journal of Public Health found that people who help others are less likely to die after experiencing stressful events. Redirecting your focus toward others can lower stress levels and reduce the long-term toll stress takes on health.