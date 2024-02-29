Dale King: Transforming Pain of Addiction Into Power

When Carl, a participant in our high-intensity team workout for individuals recovering from substance use disorder, said, "You gotta get rid of that hate — to make room for more love," he voiced a profound truth.

This statement captures the essence of our mission at PSKC CrossFit, where we've been pioneering the Portsmouth Method since 2018, blending rigorous exercise with community partnerships and job creation for those battling addiction.

Our goal is to reverse the opioid epidemic by transforming societal liabilities into empowered, self-reliant citizens.

The prevailing behavioral healthcare model, focused on mental health counseling, overlooks a critical element of recovery: physical engagement.

Structured workouts offer a unique outlet for expressing and repurposing emotional turmoil into energy, enabling individuals to metaphorically "burn" through their trauma, shame, and frustration. The efficacy of this approach is magnified in a group setting, where collective effort and encouragement amplify positive outcomes.

Our experience has demonstrated the transformative power of integrating high-intensity exercise with the recovery process. The Portsmouth Method not only aids in physical recovery but also fosters mental resilience and self-confidence, essential components for reintegrating individuals back into society as contributing members.

By working in tandem with treatment plans and the community, we create a nurturing environment that promotes healing through physical exertion and the resultant oxytocin release, offering an alternative to numbing pain with substances.

The journey towards recovery is outlined simply, yet it's far from easy: achieve sobriety, improve health, build capability and confidence, and secure employment.

This roadmap is underpinned by the understanding that untransformed pain often manifests as addiction, a sentiment echoed by spiritual writer Richard Rohr, who notes,

"Pain that is not transformed, gets transmitted."

Transforming such deep-seated pain begins with respect and open communication.

Before my foray into coaching fitness classes for individuals in recovery, I admit to harboring negative stereotypes about addiction.

However, engaging with clients post-workout, and listening to their stories, shifted my perspective fundamentally.

These conversations revealed the human dignity of each person, helping me see beyond the "addict" label to the potential within each individual.

Acknowledging this inherent dignity is the first step in transforming pain and combating the opioid epidemic, which has evolved from prescription painkillers to fentanyl, now infiltrating nearly every street drug.

This epidemic is not an isolated problem; it's a societal crisis that demands collective action. We're faced with a choice: to be builders in a broken system or to remain bystanders.

The Portsmouth Method, an ongoing community revitalization effort, is our response to this crisis. By combining physical fitness with economic development and community partnerships, we aim to create a sustainable model for recovery and reintegration.

It's a testament to the belief that through respect, understanding, and collective effort, we can transform pain into a source of strength, making room for more love in the process.

As we continue to expand this approach, I hope to inspire other communities to adopt similar strategies, proving that even in the face of a daunting epidemic, change is possible.

Together, we can turn the tide, transforming societal liabilities into assets, one individual at a time.

Dale King is an Army Veteran, Founder of Portsmouth Kettlebell Club, and CEO of Doc Spartan. “Small Town Strong,” a new documentary about the Portsmouth Method, is available now on Amazon Prime.