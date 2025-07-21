WATCH TV LIVE

Millions of Backyard Pools Recalled After 9 Deaths

child climbing up to pool
(CPSC)

Monday, 21 July 2025 01:54 PM EDT

Close to 5 million above-ground swimming pools have been recalled following the drowning deaths of nine children over two decades.

The 48-inch and taller above-ground pools have compression straps around them that can create a foothold and allow a child to access the pool unattended, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall notice warned.

The nine children who died were between 22 months and 3 years of age, the CPSC stated. The deaths occurred in California, Texas, Florida, Wisconsin and Missouri between 2007 and 2022. CPSC said there were at least three other incidents in 2011 and 2012 when children gained access to the pool via the compression straps.

The recalled pools were made in China. Manufacturers include Bestway International Ltd. and Bestway (USA) Inc.;  Intex Recreation Corp.; and Polygroup North America Inc.

The pools were sold at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Sears, Kmart, Lowe's, Toys "R" Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s (among others), as well as online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and Bestway USA, Funsicle and Summer Waves websites. They range in price from $400 to $1,000.

The pool brand names and model numbers are printed on the pool liner on the outside of the pool.

They include:

  • Bestway and Coleman pools sold between 2008-2024. (Power Steel, Steel Pro and Coleman Power Steel models)
  • Intex pools sold between 2002-2012. (Metal frame and ultra frame pools)
  • Intex pools sold only at intexcorp.com and Walmart between 2024-25. (Prism frame pool; Ultra XTR frame Pool)
  • Polygroup pools sold between 2006-2025. (Summer waves, 2015-2025; Summer escapes, 2006-2015; Funsicle, 2023-2025; Sand n sun, 2008-2011; and Blue Wave 2014-2025.)

An estimated 266,000 pools sold in Canada also have been recalled.

People who own one of the affected pools should contact the manufacturer to request a free repair kit, which includes a rope that attaches to each of the vertical support poles and wraps around the pool.

Until these repairs can be made, ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or drain it.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact:

  • Bestway at 844-593-4003 or online at https://BWrecallsupport.expertinquiry.com or email at BWrecallsupport5516@sedgwick.com
  • Intex at 800-549-8829 or online at www.Intexcorp.com/recall or email recallhelp@intexcorp.com
  • Polygroup at 888-621-4137 or online at https://polygrouprecall.com/ or email poolrecall@polygroup.com

© HealthDay


Newsmax Media, Inc.

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

